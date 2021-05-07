Soweto's Tsope becomes first Oprah Winfrey school's pupil to obtain PhD

For Dr Lindiwe Tsope, having been part of the first class to be inducted at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, and now the school's first graduate to obtain a PhD is a “full-circle moment”.

Tsope, 27, from Soweto, obtained her doctor of philosophy degree in sociology last week, a year after completing her thesis. She graduated from Rhodes University.

“When the university sent an e-mail saying I am graduating in April, it was a big deal for me. It was amazing. I am still processing the depth of it. It’s a huge milestone. It’s not my milestone, but my family’s and the community’s milestone,” an elated Tsope said.

“I was part of the first class to be inducted at the school [the Oprah Winfrey academy]. I started in 2007. To be part of the first class and to be the first person to get a doctorate is a full-circle moment for me.”

Her thesis focused on a narrative study of students and staff living with HIV at the institution.

“The main goal I wanted to achieve was to understand what it feels like to live with HIV, to understand what people living with HIV are saying about interventions that are in place for them at the university and to find out where they place themselves.”

Her research included conducting interviews with students and staff members, which she did through the university clinic.

“It was not an easy journey because students were not comfortable to share their statuses. Covid-19 also intensified the limitations for the study because the university closed and everyone went home.”