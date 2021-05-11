Mwanza draws from his interactions and Metrorail tickets to design a BMW

Young artist maps daily commute by train on Gusheshe

Artist Themba Mwanza has followed in the footsteps of Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu after being afforded the opportunity to design his own BMW.



Inspired by the popular Gusheshe and the working class people who travel on the Metrorail trains, he has titled his design the Mangobe Gado Gusheshe...