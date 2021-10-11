Oral health students march to demand placement for community service

Oral health students from the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Pretoria on Monday marched to the health department offices to demand that they be placed for community service so they can complete their compulsory training requirement.

Chairperson of the school of oral health sciences, Phuluso Semata, said the march related to the "continued refusal" by the national department of health to provide an opportunity for community services for oral hygienists and dental therapists.

“The continued refusal by the national department of health to make the community service provision for the above professions is a direct denying of the right for everyone in the republic to have access to health care services,” he said.

Wearing scrubs, clinical coats and face masks, the graduates marched, chanting and sang struggle songs.

Reading out their memorandum, Semata said the department must ensure that it urgently convened with all relevant stake holders and student leaders across the country to work towards ensuring that every oral health practitioner, and not only dentists, was accorded the right to equal protection and benefit before the law.