Young mom beats odds to graduate cum laude

Pregnancy fails to halt Khasa's dream

31 May 2021 - 08:09

Three weeks after giving birth, Luvolwethu Khasa went back to class to prepare for  practical assessments and last week she graduated cum laude with her BTech in homeopathy from the Durban University of Technology (DUT).

Khasa said she fell pregnant towards the end of 2019 and when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country she was in her second trimester and had to finish her degree.      ..

