Zuma vs Zondo dominated political discourse in 2021

Fallout from battle felt in July unrest

Former president Jacob Zuma’s protracted battle with the Zondo commission and his refusal to testify before it had been among the dominant talking points in SA’s public discourse in 2021.



His refusal to testify on state capture allegations, which eventually resulted in him being thrown in jail for contempt, became a talking point that drew different views...