Male siblings and intimate partners among those most likely to commit GBV: Powa

Male siblings and intimate partners are among the most likely perpetrators of domestic violence.

That's according to women’s rights non-governmental organisation (NGO) People Opposing Women Abuse (Powa), which cited last year's police reports on gender-based violence (GBV).

The reports show that between June last year and April this year, the SA Police Service (SAPS) recorded 1,100 cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in which the perpetrators were found to be male partners.

Twenty-two murders were perpetrated by an intimate partner of the victim and 19 by husbands of the victims.

“Close family members, such as brothers of the victims, also ranked high as most likely perpetrators of domestic violence, with 397 cases of assault GBH committed by a sibling.

“Although research has repeatedly indicated that GBV-related crime is severely under-reported, it is clear from these trends that patriarchy is heavily embedded in the collective psyche of SA homes. Increased socioeconomic pressures in the Covid-19 pandemic have contributed to continued proliferation of violence against women and children.”