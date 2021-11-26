Kabelo Mabalane 'reached out to his abuse victim without success'

The Kwaito star said that he was coming forward now because cases of gender-based violence were high in the country

Kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane says he has reached out to his abuse victim to make amends but was unsuccessful.



Mabalane was responding to backlash he faced for being one of the faces of Carling Black Label’s “No Excuse” campaign, in which he admitted to have been an abuse perpetrator when he was younger...