Conversations on urgency of ending Gender-Based Violence

The United Nations Declaration on the Elimination of Violence against Women defines gender-based violence (GBV) as “any act that that results in physical, sexual or psychological harm or suffering to women.”

While it has several definitions, the general consensus is that GBV is violence perpetuated by gender role expectations in society that often require women to fit into predefined and oppressed gender roles.

According to the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation, GBV includes domestic, physical, emotional, economic, and sexual violence and femicide. South Africa has an extremely high prevalence of GBV that is comparable to a country at war.

In the face of this extremely violent reality, South African women find themselves with very few options for places to turn to — and, as a result, they are forced to stay in unsafe homes hoping for change and clinging to the hope that they might one day leave with their lives intact. In addition, GBV is meted out in different spaces in society: workplaces, public spaces, homes and elsewhere.

Foundations leading the way

As the saying goes, “Every cloud has a silver lining.” In South Africa, hope comes in the form of organisations that work tirelessly to give support, shelter, and legal advice to GBV survivors while also raising societal awareness of the scourge.

Yellow for Survivors — a non-profit Leilani Kuter, who survived a brutal rape at age 18, founded — provides a safe space in which to recover after trauma.

In addition, through various initiatives, such as online and in-person self-defence classes, the organisation supports rape survivors, helps them heal, and gives them a voice after encountering trauma. yellowforsurvivors.co.za

Survivors of GBV are often quiet. They stay silent, fearing many things including further violence and societal stigma, especially since GBV is sometimes — perhaps too often — perpetrated by trust figures, such as religious leaders.

An organisation that has exposed GBV in churches and other religious spaces is the Kwanele Foundation. Through its platform Kwanele Mfundisi, it comes to the aid of “people who have suffered abuse at the hands of pastors and churches”. kwanele-foundation.org.za