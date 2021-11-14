Limpopo police arrest suspected serial killer

Limpopo police say they have arrested a 34-year- old alleged serial killer for killings, kidnapping and robbery of seven women who were lured with a promise of employment in Polokwane.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the alleged serial killer is expected to appear in Seshego Magistrate's Court on Monday to face charges of kidnapping, murder, rape, defeating the ends of justice and robbery.

"The suspect aged 34, was initially arrested for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone which police later established through investigations that it belonged to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo last month," he said.

"When the initial investigations pointed to the possible involvement of a serial killer whose modus operandi was to lure women and promise them employment, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered that a team of investigators be established to probe the disappearance of women in the Capricorn District."

Mojapelo said investigations led to the discoveries of seven bodies of women dumped in different locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas.

"The victims have been positively identified by their next of kin, but forensic investigations are already underway to conclusively determine if the bodies positively match those of the deceased," he said.