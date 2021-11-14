Limpopo police arrest suspected serial killer
Limpopo police say they have arrested a 34-year- old alleged serial killer for killings, kidnapping and robbery of seven women who were lured with a promise of employment in Polokwane.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the alleged serial killer is expected to appear in Seshego Magistrate's Court on Monday to face charges of kidnapping, murder, rape, defeating the ends of justice and robbery.
"The suspect aged 34, was initially arrested for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone which police later established through investigations that it belonged to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo last month," he said.
"When the initial investigations pointed to the possible involvement of a serial killer whose modus operandi was to lure women and promise them employment, the provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered that a team of investigators be established to probe the disappearance of women in the Capricorn District."
Mojapelo said investigations led to the discoveries of seven bodies of women dumped in different locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas.
"The victims have been positively identified by their next of kin, but forensic investigations are already underway to conclusively determine if the bodies positively match those of the deceased," he said.
Mojapelo said the victims were identified as;
- Sarah Moitswadi Mathiba, 42, who was reportedly kidnapped at Lebowakgomo last month.
- A 34 year-old Lesotho national, Moleboheng Mothibeli, who was reported missing in Polokwane last month .
- Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, who was reported missing at Seshego last month.
- Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, who was reported missing last month from Luthuli Park Extension under Seshego policing area.
- Andrea Cholo, 25, reported kidnapped at Seshego during September 2021.
- Chisimango Gumbo, 48, a foreign national who was reported missing at Seshego during August 2021.
- Jane Letswalo , 42, whose body was found next to Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane during August 2021.
Provincial commissioner Lieut-Gen Hadebe said the arrest of the suspect will strengthen police resolve to defeat the scourge of gender based violence.
"The work of the investigating team is highly commendable and will send a clear message to criminals that the police are more than determined to hunt down all perpetrators of Gender Based Violence and Femicide,” said Hadebe.
Mojapelo said that investigations are continuing to determine if the suspect can possibly be linked with other cases.
"We are appealing to anyone who might have a family member missing around Seshego, Mankweng, Lebowakgomo, Polokwane and surrounding areas to contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Joel Seroka on 083 1010 499 or 0799943353, crime stop number 0860010111or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp," he said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.