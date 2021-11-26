Letters

Even the powerful lion dies miserably one day

By READER LETTER - 26 November 2021 - 09:37
The ANC will sit in the opposition benches in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

No matter how long it lives, the greatest lion will eventually die, miserably. That's how life works. They may die young from injuries they sustained while defending their pride. They may die old, enfeebled by age.

At their peak, they rule, hunt down other animals, feast and leave the crumbs for hyenas. But age comes fast. The old lion can't hunt, can't kill or defend itself. It roams and roars until it runs out of luck. It will be cornered by the hyenas, nibbled at and eaten alive by them.

Life is too short. Power is ephemeral. I have seen it in lions. I have seen it in old people. Everyone who lives long enough will become very vulnerable at some point. Therefore, let us be humble. Help the sick, the weak, the vulnerable and, most Importantly, never forget that we will leave the stage one day. This is a message to the ANC and all our oppressors, especially those dictators in this continent of Africa. 

Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele, Limpopo

