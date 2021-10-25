Challenge mounted against statutory definition of rape and consent

A non-profit organisation (NPO) which aims to combat gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide wants the Criminal (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act Amendment Bill on the meaning of consent referred back to the National Assembly.

This comes after a paramedic convicted of rape was recently acquitted because he thought his girlfriend wanted sex, even though she said “no” to penetrative intercourse.

The Embrace Project said the amendment bill leaves the statutory definition of rape and consent unamended. They emphasised that should the bill be passed as it is, it would be a major setback in the fight against GBV and femicide in SA.

The bill was passed by both houses of parliament on September 10 and is with the president for assent.

The NPO sent a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola and the parliamentary portfolio committee on justice and correctional services on Friday.