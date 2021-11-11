Officers who killed Ntumba shared common purpose — State

The four police officers accused of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba during a student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, shared a common purpose when they allegedly killed him.

This is contained in the indictment compiled by the state against Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, who are charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

In the summary of substantial facts, the state alleges: “...that at all times during the commission of the offence the accused and his co-perpetrators acted in furtherance of a common purpose. It is at present unknown to the state precisely when, where and/or in what manner the common purpose was formed, but it is alleged that it was in existence at the latest immediately to and for the duration of the commission of the offence.”

In addition, the prosecution states that Legodi had a legal duty to act but failed to do so as the senior ranking officer between the four.

The officers appeared in the high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday where they all pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.