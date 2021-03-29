Police will not stop using rubber bullets at protests – Gen Khehla Sitole

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole says the use of rubber bullets to disperse protesting crowds will not be stopped. However, changes will be made to the standard operating procedure.



Sitole made the statement during the release of a report by a panel of experts, looking into policing and crowd control within the SA Police Service as part of the recommendations made by the Farlam commission, on Monday morning...