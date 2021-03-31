Break the cops' code of silence
A report on public order policing released this week paints a grim picture of the heavy-handedness with which police in SA at times manage volatile situations of public unrest.
Even more troubling is what the report calls a “blue wall of silence”, an unwritten rule where police tactically agree not to report misconduct by their colleagues, thus compromising any investigations into wrongdoing in police ranks...
