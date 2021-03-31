Columnists

Break the cops' code of silence

By Sowetan - 31 March 2021 - 07:31

A report on public order policing released this week paints a grim picture of the heavy-handedness with which police in SA at times manage volatile situations of public unrest.

Even more troubling is what the report calls a “blue wall of silence”, an unwritten rule where police tactically agree not to report misconduct by their colleagues, thus compromising any investigations into wrongdoing in police ranks...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
Farmers Under Siege
X