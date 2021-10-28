Cops case for 'murdering' Mthokozisi Ntumba postponed for two weeks

The case against four police officers facing charges of murdering Mthokozisi Ntumba has been postponed for two weeks to allow the state and legal representatives of the accused to exchange copies of the docket and the video footage.



The matter left a high court judge annoyed after the state and defence attorneys could not agree on evidence admitted ahead of the pretrial conference on Thursday in the high court in Johannesburg. ..