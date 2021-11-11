WATCH | Why a squirrel’s answer to reforestation is nuts

Whether taking a walk through a forest, relaxing in the park, or admiring a garden, there will most likely be a squirrel in your path.

The mammals are prolific around the world, indigenous to every continent except Australia and Antarctica.

They’re found in a variety of habitats and climates, near trees and wooded areas where they nest and find food.

In Europe and northern Asia, one native species is the red squirrel, which has distinctive tufts on its ears and a russet brown colour.

But these rodents are being threatened by another – the grey squirrel.

Endemic to North America, the grey squirrel was brought to Europe in 1876 and has dominated the squirrel population ever since.

Twice the size of the red squirrel and notorious thieves, they steal food stashed away by others in preparation for winter. They also carry squirrelpox, a disease fatal to squirrel subspecies aside from the grey squirrel.

The numbers of the indigenous red squirrel have subsequently been decimated while grey squirrels have flourished. In order to halt the rapid reproduction of grey squirrels, conservationists have introduced predators of the species.