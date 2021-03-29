South Africa

Watchdog Ipid investigating after cop allegedly kills three people in Limpopo

29 March 2021 - 19:11
Ipid is investigating the deaths of three people who were allegedly shot by a police officer in Dennilton, Limpopo.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it has taken over a crime scene in Dennilton, Limpopo, where a police officer allegedly shot three people on Monday.

In a statement, Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said an investigating team had been dispatched to investigate.

On Monday evening, Cola told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that the team was still busy at the scene, and that no further details were available at the time. She said information would be shared once the team concluded its preliminary investigation.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said SAPS could not comment on the matter as Ipid had taken over the scene.

In recent weeks, police brutality came into the spotlight after the killing of Mthokozisi Ntumba, a bystander who was shot dead on the sidelines of the Wits student protest clashes with officers in Johannesburg. Four police officers have been charged in connection with Mtumba's murder.

TimesLIVE

Shooter killed by police during Limpopo hostage situation in which woman shot dead

A 50-year-old woman was shot dead and her teenage daughter injured when a man held them captive in a Limpopo house at the weekend.
News
9 hours ago

Body taken nearly 400km for autopsy in police brutality case because X-ray machine not available

Ipid says it was forced to take the body of a man who was allegedly killed by the police in Tsolo to Mthatha, and then to Makhanda, for a third ...
News
4 days ago

