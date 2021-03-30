Finding on policing and crowd control in SAPS
Silence opens door to police criminality, report warns
A culture of silence and failure to report misconduct in police ranks has led to more police officers in SA being involved in criminality.
This is according to a report by a panel of experts looking into policing and crowd control within the SA Police Service as part of the recommendations made by the Farlam commission on the Marikana massacre. ..
