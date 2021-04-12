Police brutality 'of serious concern', says Bheki Cele

Police brutality is “of serious concern”, police minister Bheki Cele said, as he admitted that allegations of wrongdoing had damaged the SAPS' image.

Recent high profile cases — in particular the killing of Mthokozisi Ntumba, a bystander who was shot during police clashes with protesting university students in Johannesburg a month ago — have once again thrust the issue of police brutality into the national spotlight.

EFF MP Rosina Komane asked Cele: “Whether he has found the growing number of civilians who are either killed and/or assaulted by the SA Police Service (SAPS) to be a matter of concern; if not, why not; if so, what steps has his department taken to sensitise SAPS members towards the need to treat citizens humanely?”

Cele responded: “The rights to life and bodily integrity of every person are important. The loss of any life or the violation of the bodily integrity of any person, including members of the SAPS, is of serious concern.”

The minister added that SAPS discipline regulations should be seen as a “cornerstone”, and be central to policing.