Family of casualty of cop shooting speak of their pain
Slain Mthokozisi ‘was a progressive young man’
The wife of Mthokozisi Ntumba was left numb and broken after she learnt of her husband's death from the police who visited her home to break the news.
But long before they arrived, the young mother had feared that the worst had happened to her husband...
