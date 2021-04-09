South Africa

Police brutality: Nearly 60,000 cases opened against cops in 10 years

3,686 cases of deaths as a result of alleged police action were reported between 2011 and 2020 in SA

By Batandwa Malingo - 09 April 2021 - 11:51
More than 3,600 cases of deaths as a result of alleged police action were reported between 2011 and 2020 in SA. File photo.
More than 3,600 cases of deaths as a result of alleged police action were reported between 2011 and 2020 in SA. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

There were 58,797 cases opened against South African police between 2010 and 2020.

More than 3,600 of these were deaths as a result of alleged police action between 2011 and 2020 and 2,155 were of those who died in police custody in the same period.

The annual reports of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) reveal that the rest of the cases include complaints relating to the discharge of an official firearm by police officers, alleged rape by the cops, alleged rape of a suspect in police custody, alleged torture or assault, and corruption.

Ipid, however, does not have the data of convictions involving these cases.

In the last couple of weeks police brutality has been in the spotlight in SA after the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba, a bystander and father of three who was killed allegedly by police who had fired rubber bullets at protesting Wits University students.

On March 11 2020, a 22-year-old Tembisa soccer coach, Musa Magasela, was shot and killed allegedly by police. It is alleged that he was mistaken for a hijacker. Ipid was investigating the matter while the hashtag justice for Musa Magasela trended on social media, as South Africans demanded justice.

On February 14 2020, a 46-year-old blind woman was allegedly slapped several times on her face by a police officer in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State.

Ipid said the officers were at the woman's house to arrest two other people for other crimes. “The 46-year-old heard the screaming and crying of her 32-year-old sister. As she reached out to check what was happening, she heard slaps. She allegedly requested her 21-year-old daughter to record the assault on video, that’s when the police officer who was standing outside opened the burglar gate and slapped her on her face numerous times,” the police watchdog said.

On January 18 2020, two victims were sjamboked by police officers in Worcester in the Western Cape. The video of the incident went viral, causing an uproar on social media.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe did not respond to a TimesLIVE query for comment.

SAPS urged to take note of policing policy of Russian Federation

The policing of modern societies requires police services that are able to rely on the expertise of personnel with a diversity of appropriate ...
News
1 week ago

Silence opens door to police criminality, report warns

A culture of silence and failure to report misconduct in police ranks has led to more police officers in SA being involved in criminality.
News
1 week ago

SAPS officer arrested for bed and breakfast extortion in Joburg

The lieutenant-colonel and his accomplice, a constable, allegedly forced the complainant to open his financial accounts on a laptop and transfer ...
News
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X