Grant beneficiaries paying R100 of their R350 to jump queue

People going to the Mthatha main post office to collect their “Covid” Social Relief for Distress (SRD) grants, pay between R50 and R100 of their R350 grant to jump to the front of the queue.

Grant beneficiaries say security guards and a group of self-appointed residents, who call themselves the R350 queue marshals, sell the first 100 spaces to late-comers. People in the queue who object are threatened with sjamboks and knobkerries.

The other two nearest post offices, BT Ngebs and Mthatha Northcrest, only serve 80 people a day and do not have “marshals”.

On three separate days, GroundUp found snaking queues right around the main post office. Most at the front had paid to be there. The marshals wait opposite the main door to collect their share of the R350 grant.

Those who refuse to buy space, like Siyamcela Honono from Sibangweni, say they are threatened. On Friday last week, Honono arrived at 5am and waited behind more than 200 people in front of him, many of whom had paid.

He said every cent of his grant means a lot to him. “If the other two post offices were serving more people a day, we would not be paying these bribes,” he said.

Micco Lutshiti, from Ngangelizwe, said: “I arrived here at 6am and about 150 spaces were sold ahead of me.”

He said a “marshal” will simply tell a person that “he has 15 or 20 spaces in front of you that are reserved for his clients, and nobody argues with them”.