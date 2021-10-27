Malema's 'have as many as 10 kids' can only perpetuate cycle of poverty

EFF leader is calling for teenage pregnancy

The preposterous utterances by EFF leader Julius Malema for young people to have more babies cannot be left unchallenged.



While on the campaign trail in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, Malema made the call for young people to have as many as 10 children because the EFF government would feed them and pay fees for their basic education and university fees. ..