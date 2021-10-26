Sassa shuts down scam luring people to PEP for clothing vouchers

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned grant recipients about a fake poster doing the rounds on social media, misleading people to apply for free clothing vouchers at PEP stores.

The poster tells members to take their Sassa card and ID to PEP stores and apply for a children's clothing voucher before November 4.

“Take ur SASSA card and ID to Pep and apply for kids clothes voucher before the fourth of November (sic),” read the poster.

Sassa moved to shut down the claim, calling it “fake”.