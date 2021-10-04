POLL | Malema says youth must go to school and not rely on social grants – is education the way out?
EFF leader Julius Malema has urged young people to focus on getting an education and to avoid teenage pregnancy so they don't have to rely on government Sassa grants.
The party leader was addressing supporters in Limpopo where he was campaigning for the EFF ahead of the local government elections on November 1.
Malema promised to provide free education if the EFF is elected into power. He said this will equip pupils with the necessary skills to pursue the life of their dreams.
“If you are a child, don't have a child. The EFF will provide you with free education. Go to school. Even if they give you R2,000 for the child, it's not enough. Raising children is costly. Don't have a child until you are ready, go to school,” said Malema.
The firebrand leader said if residents don't vote for the EFF, they will enable the continuation of “generational curses”.
“Your child will inherit your shack which they will hand over to their great-grandchildren. Only self-respecting people will say it's enough, [and vote out the ANC]. We need to think for our children,” he said.
Malema has been vocal about child grants during his campaign trail in the lead-up to the elections. Last month, he said that under the EFF government, Sassa beneficiaries will not be required to pay for basic services like water and electricity.
“Being a Sassa beneficiary means that you are poor. As the government, why then do you expect money from the poor? It's wrong. Sassa beneficiaries must be exempted from paying for water and electricity. There must be a database that indicates this in local municipalities," Malema said.
“That way, you will be able to support your children. Water and electricity are expensive.”
