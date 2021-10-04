POLL | Malema says youth must go to school and not rely on social grants – is education the way out?

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged young people to focus on getting an education and to avoid teenage pregnancy so they don't have to rely on government Sassa grants.

The party leader was addressing supporters in Limpopo where he was campaigning for the EFF ahead of the local government elections on November 1.

Malema promised to provide free education if the EFF is elected into power. He said this will equip pupils with the necessary skills to pursue the life of their dreams.

“If you are a child, don't have a child. The EFF will provide you with free education. Go to school. Even if they give you R2,000 for the child, it's not enough. Raising children is costly. Don't have a child until you are ready, go to school,” said Malema.