Sassa working to reinstate public servants' suspended social grants

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it is working around the clock to reverse the suspension of social grants paid to public servants.

The agency lapsed these grants after a routine check last month which flagged public servants as undue beneficiaries of the social grants.

The agency told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Thursday the beneficiaries had not updated information of their income but it has since established, after thorough checks, that the public servants are interns, Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) and general workers, whose income would not exclude them from receiving the grant.

Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula urged beneficiaries to inform the agency of any changes in their circumstances as this will affect their standing with Sassa and payouts.

“Sassa is in the process of reconsidering the individual circumstances of the affected beneficiaries and will reinstate their grants where indicated. However, all those affected will still be required to review their grants and provide updated information on their employment and marital status, to ensure compliance with the legislation. These reviews must be done at the local Sassa offices,” said Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi.

EPWP workers told the SABC their child grants were terminated without any explanation. They claimed the public works department wrongly informed Sassa they were earning R7,000 which disqualifies them from receiving the grant.