POLL|Two-thirds of R350 grants appeals finalised

“Sassa requests applicants who have not yet received their appeals' feedback to be patient as these cases are sent to the banking sector for validation, which may take time in some cases. The main purpose is to double-check if they don't receive an income because part of the Covid-19 grant criteria is that applicants should be unemployed and without any income. Over two-thirds of appeals lodged have been finalised,” the agency said on Monday.

Recently, unemployed applicants also get rejected if their unemployment status does not reflect on the system. Others get declined due to pending payments by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Two weeks ago, the fund urged applicants whose applications were declined to appeal with Sassa rather than enquire with the employment and labour department.

“Once your appeal is lodged, Sassa will verify your employment status with the UIF and the outcome will be communicated,” it said.