SABC proposal that MultiChoice helps it collect licence fees gets a boost

Pay-TV channel argues it cannot be roped in to solve rival's problems

The SABC has received a major boost in its policy proposal to have pay-TV company MultiChoice and others help it collect licence fees from the public.



This emerged at the hearings held by the department of digital communications on the SABC Bill, which seeks to help deal with funding problems faced by the public broadcaster. The bill places emphasis on ensuring the sustainability of the SABC with various revenue streams...