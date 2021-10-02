South Africa

Close to 6-million recipients have received the Covid-19 R350 grant since August: Sassa

Unemployed caregivers who receive their R350 grant can access it from participating merchants such as Pick n Pay and Boxer

02 October 2021 - 15:16
Sassa has received nearly 14-million applications for the R350 Covid-19 grant.
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has paid more than 5.6-million beneficiaries who applied for the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant since August.

The agency told TimesLIVE on Thursday that it has received nearly 14-million applications since the grant was reintroduced in July.

Sassa continues to receive a high volume of applications and has managed to pay all approved beneficiaries while it verifies details of individuals whose applications are still pending.

Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula said the approval of about 1.5-million beneficiaries who chose to access their grants through the cardless option is still pending.

She assured applicants their monies will be paid as soon as the agency has the approval from the National Treasury. 

“As soon as Treasury approves our request, we will pay every cent owed to this category of beneficiaries without any waste of time. We really empathise with them but we also have a responsibility to follow the law,” Memela-Khambula said.

Memela-Khambula said unemployed caregivers who receive their R350 grant can access it from participating merchants such as Pick n Pay and Boxer.

“These clients who receive their R350 grant in their Sassa cards are advised not to collect at the post office but to access the money at participating merchants or bank ATMs.

“They are reminded that they can also use the card to pay for purchases and not necessarily only to withdraw cash,” said Memela-Khambula. 

