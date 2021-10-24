Mashatile confident ANC won't struggle to find qualified mayoral candidates

He was speaking on the sidelines of his campaign in Finetown in the far south of Johannesburg.

The community has been struggling with intermittent supply of electricity and sometimes goes for days without power.

In response, Mashatile promised that Eskom will on Tuesday fix their electricity issues.

“The main thing they raised is the issue of transformers. Apparently transformers are damaged but the matter has been reported to Eskom [and] they are going to be fixed. Eskom is coming on Tuesday,” Mashatile said.

“I’m not sure how long but it seems it’s quite some time. Remember the problem with transformers is that when Eskom or City Power put [in] the transformer, they count the people that it must serve. Now sometimes our people connect illegally and overload them, so they got damaged. But the problem is being attended to.”

Mashatile also heard how people who were given RDP houses were yet to receive title deeds but said he would “report to [human settlements MEC] Lebogang Maile to follow it up”.

Though Finetown is an ANC stronghold, Mashatile remains concerned about outright victory because of a local popular councillor that has since gone independent after failing to get elected as an ANC councillor at a community meeting.

“There’s a challenge here because one of our own members was not elected in the community meeting to be a councillor so he went to become an independent and he was a popular fellow in the area, so he felt that it should’ve been him. So he’s our main opposition now,” Mashatile revealed.

“Well, for us as the ANC we don’t take anything for granted. Anybody who is campaigning, whether it’s independent or party, we take it serious. But this is a stronghold of the ANC, but we don’t want our comrades to relax and say ‘hayi no, independents’, we must campaign hard because there are people who believe in him. But we were able to tell them that independents don’t really help because when you get to council there are parties with numbers and you end up being alone.

“So whatever you raise doesn’t go anywhere because you’re alone. You can tell people ‘I’m going to represent you’ but what will you do? When it comes to voting the ANC is this side, the DA [on the other] and they’ve got big numbers [so] you end up there. So your words just fall off. But we have to campaign hard.”

TimesLIVE