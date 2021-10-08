‘Stadium of shame’ councillors top ANC’s candidates’ list for re-election

Seven of the nine mayoral committee members, appear on the party’s list with chief whip Nombuyiselo Ndlebe at number 1

Most of the ANC senior councillors in charge of the Enoch Mgijima municipality, which grabbed headlines this week for its shabby R15m “sports filed”, top the party’s candidates’ list for re-election next month.



Seven of the nine mayoral committee members, appear on the party’s list with chief whip Nombuyiselo Ndlebe at number 1 and current mayor Luleka Gubula taking the 23rd spot. ..