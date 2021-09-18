ANC top brass agrees to deal with councillor list disputes even after elections

The ANC national executive committee has confirmed the party will deal with disputes about its lists of would-be councillors even after the November 1 local government elections.

This was agreed by the NEC on Friday, a day after ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula told the media the party would fire councillors found to have been fraudulently included on its lists.

He said the party would instead opt for by-elections after it had resolved the disputes plaguing ANC election preparations.

An NEC statement on Saturday said a programme had been crafted “to intensify the implementation of corrective measures so we can move faster in improving people’s quality of life”.

It added: “The ANC’s unique and representative process of selecting candidates will ensure a higher level of accountability of our councillors and mayoral committees to communities.

“In this regard the establishment of an independent ANC electoral committee has proven to be a correct decision, ensuring greater involvement of communities in our candidate-selection processes.”