ANC fears Tshwane political violence may cost it votes — Makhura
Premier said different police units would be deployed to the capital city to ensure stability
The ANC in Gauteng has raised alarm, fearing that escalating political violence inTshwane could cost it votes in the upcoming municipal elections.
Gauteng premier and ANC chair David Makhura told Sowetan on Thursday that the provincial executive committee would deploy its members to hotspots to monitor widespread fears of violence over councillor candidatures and the battle for control of government projects...
