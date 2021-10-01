Roberts, Niemach candidates in upcoming local government elections
The upcoming local government elections have been spiced up with unusual faces like media personality Kuli Roberts, former soccer star Kenny Niemach and ex-Springboks coach Peter de Villiers on the ballots.
Roberts, a former Kaya FM presenter and Sunday World lifestyle editor, was unveiled as the African Transformation Movement (ATM) ward 65 councillor candidate in Tshwane on Wednesday...
