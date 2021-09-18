New Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo dies in car crash

He had been at the helm of the mayoral office for just over a month after being elected unopposed at a council meeting in August.

Two city officials confirmed the death of Matongo and the mayor's political ally in Gauteng, Lebogang Maile, also confirmed the news through a tweet, saying: “I’m shattered”

Matongo replaced Geoff Makhubo, who died suddenly from Covid-19 complications.

His mayoral candidacy provoked a heated contest between two factions in the ANC in the region.

Matongo and two other candidates became the first group to be interviewed by the ANC national top brass.

This happened under new rules that prospective metro mayors are interviewed by the ANC’s powerful top six, including Ramaphosa.

