No unconditional love for Mabuza in Atteridgeville

This comes as the governing party is pulling out all the stops in a bid to ensure that it returns to power in the capital city

Deputy President David Mabuza received a mixed reaction as he took the ANC’s campaign trail to Atteridgeville in Tshwane on Monday.



This comes as the governing party is pulling out all the stops in a bid to ensure that it returns to power in the capital city, where it was unceremoniously dislodged in the 2016 municipal elections...