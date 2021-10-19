No unconditional love for Mabuza in Atteridgeville
This comes as the governing party is pulling out all the stops in a bid to ensure that it returns to power in the capital city
Deputy President David Mabuza received a mixed reaction as he took the ANC’s campaign trail to Atteridgeville in Tshwane on Monday.
This comes as the governing party is pulling out all the stops in a bid to ensure that it returns to power in the capital city, where it was unceremoniously dislodged in the 2016 municipal elections...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.