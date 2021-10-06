Columnists

May best party win mayorship

By Sowetan - 06 October 2021 - 08:19

Contrary to the oft-quoted saying that “a week is a long time in politics”, newly elected executive mayor of the City of Joburg, Mpho Moerane, doesn't have, in literally a month, enough time to make much of a difference.

Moerane is the fourth mayor to be tasked with running the city since the last local government elections. His immediate predecessor, Jolidee Matongo, tragically died in a car crash about a month ago, having himself just succeeded Geoff Makhubo, who died of Covid-19 complications...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Rare interview with Cyril Ramaphosa: End of lockdown, vaccine mandates and the ...
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling