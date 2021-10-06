May best party win mayorship
Contrary to the oft-quoted saying that “a week is a long time in politics”, newly elected executive mayor of the City of Joburg, Mpho Moerane, doesn't have, in literally a month, enough time to make much of a difference.
Moerane is the fourth mayor to be tasked with running the city since the last local government elections. His immediate predecessor, Jolidee Matongo, tragically died in a car crash about a month ago, having himself just succeeded Geoff Makhubo, who died of Covid-19 complications...
