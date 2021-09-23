ANC regions will no longer pick metro mayoral candidates

Duarte says more than 700 nomination disputes need to be addressed

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the party’s regional executive committees (RECs) in the metros will no longer be allowed to participate in the selection process of mayors for the upcoming municipal elections.



Duarte was yesterday giving an update on the party’s candidate list process, which resulted in the registration of 4,468 ward councillor candidates despite more than 700 disputes still to be resolved...