Mpho Moerane likely to be next Joburg mayor, but only until local government vote

Mpho Moerane will temporarily take over as Johannesburg mayor from Friday, but he still has a long battle ahead to cement his position after the local government election.

Gauteng premier David Makhura, who is also ANC provincial chairperson, announced on Thursday that the party had agreed to have Moerane as its mayoral candidate when the city's council meets on Friday.

But Makhura confirmed that this was just a month-long tenure, and that the ANC will identify its mayoral candidate after the November 1 vote.

“Of course, that will depend on the type of electoral support that the ANC will get. But our approach is that we will do the appointment of mayors ... after the elections,” he said.

Moerane is a former MMC for environment and infrastructure services in the city and ANC Johannesburg regional treasurer. He will replace Jolidee Matongo, who died in a car accident earlier this month shortly after he took over from Geoff Makhubo, who died in July this year.