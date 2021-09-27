All eyes on Ramaphosa as ANC gears up to launch election manifesto

People are expected to descend on Church Square in Pretoria on Monday afternoon ahead of the ruling party’s widely anticipated election manifesto launch to be addressed by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The party will outline its promises under level 2 of the lockdown regulations, which only allow for 500 people to attend.

SA’s major opposition parties — including the DA, EFF and IFP — have already unveiled their manifestos with a slew of promises in a bid to win the sixth local government elections, scheduled for November 1.