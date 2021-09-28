ANC alliance partners and structures rally behind Ramaphosa’s manifesto — but want a piece of the cake

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has thrown its weight behind the ruling party’s election manifesto for the upcoming polls, but only if 100 of SA’s 278 municipalities end up being led by young people.

The league is prepared to fight to see this materialise, convenor Nonceba Mhlauli said on Monday evening following the manifesto launch at Church Square in Tshwane.

“As we pledge our support for the ANC and commit to rally people behind the banner of the ANC, we have three non-negotiables as young people. These are that out of the 278 municipalities, we demand 100 of those must be led by young people as mayors, speakers, MMCs [members of mayoral committees] and PMTs [political management team members],” she said.

The league also wants youth development and gendered budgets as a precondition for adoption of the manifesto, as well as skills and capacity to be the foremost consideration for deployment in local government.

“These are non-negotiables that the youth are prepared to go to the bush to fight for. We call on young people of this country to claim their future and join us as we advance the case to build better communities," said Mhlauli.