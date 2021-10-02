Smokers much more likely to get severe Covid-19 and die, say UK scientists

Smokers are more likely to get serious Covid-19 and die of the disease, a first-of-its-kind study has found.

UK researchers, who reported their discovery this week in the British medical journal Thorax, said active smokers have an 80% higher chance of needing to be admitted to hospital after a Covid-19 infection than those who do not smoke.

One in three SA men and one in 14 women smoke cigarettes regularly, according to the Tobacco Control Data Initiative dashboard.