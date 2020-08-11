'Tobacco products kill, are not essential': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has dismissed a contention by the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) that the high court ought to declare tobacco an essential item.

“Cigarettes and tobacco do not, by their nature, fall into the same category as goods which are life sustaining or necessary for basic functionality,” Dlamini-Zuma argued in a responding affidavit to Fita’s application for leave to appeal a North Gauteng High Court decision, dismissing its challenge of the tobacco ban under lockdown.

The matter is now before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Dlamini-Zuma argued in her affidavit, filed last week, that tobacco was not a vital, priority or indispensable commodity,

“On the contrary, tobacco products kill 115 South Africans daily. It therefore cannot be considered a ‘basic good’ akin to electricity and airtime,” she said.