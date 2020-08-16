Doctors say level 2 is right move, but appeal for respect of lockdown rules

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that SA will move to lockdown level 2 from midnight on Monday is welcomed as a step in the right direction for the country by the SA Medical Association (Sama).

“This is the correct decision by government and signals a major shift in the country’s response to the coronavirus. We are happy with this decision and believe it will go some way to begin addressing some of the economic issues our country currently faces,” says Dr Angelique Coetzee, chairperson of Sama.

The organisation endorsed the president’s call for people to continue wearing masks, washing and sanitising their hands, and practising social distancing.

“It’s extremely important that South Africans understand that we are not rid of this coronavirus, and that the road ahead remains long and uncertain.

“Moving to level 2 is welcomed but people must not think this is the end of the fight against the pandemic. We must all still play our role in curbing the spread of coronavirus, and ensure we are all still safe going forward,” said Coetzee.

The move to alert level 2 will see the reopening of leisure travel across provinces, as well as the unbanning of liquor and cigarettes.

Accommodation establishments

Tourism stakeholders said in a statement on Sunday that there are early indications of demand for leisure travel, pledging the sector is implementing health and safety protocols to safeguard staff and guests.

Tourism operators were among the first and hardest hit of all industries and will likely be the last to be reopened fully.

“The announcement that interprovincial leisure travel will now be allowed will provide a much-needed lifeline for tourism businesses,” the South Africa is Travel Ready grouping said. “Even with the small reopening of intra-provincial domestic leisure travel [two weeks ago], we have already seen that there is pent-up demand for tourism and travel.”