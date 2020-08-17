South Africa

Smoking, booze and beaches: here are the new level 2 lockdown rules for SA

By Staff Reporter - 17 August 2020 - 15:23
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. File image
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. File image
Image: MARTIN RHODES

Alcohol can be sold by licensed premises such as bottle stores from 9am until 5pm from Monday to Thursday, according to new level 2 regulations gazetted on Monday.

The new regulations were signed by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The new rules allow the sale of cigarettes and vaping products.

Alcohol can be purchased for on-site consumption at licensed restaurants or taverns for example throughout the week, until 10pm.

Doctors say level 2 is right move, but appeal for respect of lockdown rules

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that SA will move to lockdown level 2 from midnight on Monday is welcomed as a step in the right direction ...
News
1 day ago

IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa on SA moving to level 2 lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is working together on an urgent economic recovery programme that places the protection and creation of ...
News
1 day ago

It remains mandatory to wear a face mask in public, using public transport or entering a premises under level 2.

A night curfew remains in place between 10pm and 4am and gatherings, including social gatherings, are still limited to 50 people at any one time at places such as gyms, bars, taverns and shebeens.

Travel between provinces is now allowed and restrictions on the use beaches and parks have been lifted.

Dlamini-Zuma said during a briefing on Monday that it had been an “immensely difficult” five months.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
X