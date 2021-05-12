Exposing children to smoking is like suffocating them - child health expert

A leading child health specialist has described the exposure of children to second-hand cigarette smoke and other electronic nicotine delivery devices, such as e-cigarettes and vapers, as similar to squeezing life out of children and taking the breath out of their lungs.

Prof Anthony Westwood, a retired paediatrician from Red Cross Children’s Hospital and lecturer at the University of Cape Town's department of child and adolescent health, said exposing children to nicotine not only denied them a choice not to get addicted, but could also have devastating consequences to their developing brains.

Addressing a panel of public health experts during a webinar on Tuesday, which discussed tobacco control legislation in SA ahead of world No Tobacco Day at the end of May, Westwood said early exposure to nicotine robbed children and adolescents of their future as they often become addicted and this was “extremely difficult to reverse”.

“How can we knowingly deny young people a choice by putting something in their brains when their brains aren’t fully mature and then saying today it was their choice?

“Nicotine is one of the strongest of all substances that are addictive. It is highly addictive and toxic, and has potentially permanent effects on those young brains affecting attention, learning mood and impulse control.”