Could I get more sick from Covid-19 if I smoke cigarettes?

Cigarette smoking increases the risk of more severe illness from Covid-19, which could result in hospitalisation, the need for intensive care, or even death.

This is according to a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recent update, comparing smokers and those who've never smoked.

“Smoking cigarettes can cause inflammation and cell damage throughout the body, and can weaken your immune system, making it less able to fight off disease,” said the FDA.

SO WHAT ABOUT E-CIGARETTES THEN?

The administration said e-cigarette use can expose the lungs to toxic chemicals, but whether those exposures increase the risk of getting Covid-19 or the severity of Covid-19 outcomes is not known.

“However, many e-cigarette users are current or former smokers, and cigarette smoking increases the risk of respiratory infections, including pneumonia,” said the FDA.