Chef Jenny Morris details Covid-19 battle: 'Imagine being a chef and not being able to taste'

One of SA’s most loved chefs, Jenny Morris, has detailed her battle with Covid-19 as she cautioned people not to ignore the symptoms.

“All I had was headache; I’ve always got lower backache and sinus. I only realised afterwards that these were symptoms. People go about their business and they don’t really feel sick in the beginning and all of sudden it’s like the devil has come out of hell to drag you out.

“My poor husband [David Morris] is still in ICU, we used to sanitise all the time and wear masks, this thing doesn’t care about all that,” she said.