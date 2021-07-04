South Africa

Chef Jenny Morris details Covid-19 battle: 'Imagine being a chef and not being able to taste'

04 July 2021 - 09:08
Chef Jenny Morris hospitalized for Covid.
Chef Jenny Morris hospitalized for Covid.
Image: Supplied

One of SA’s most loved chefs, Jenny Morris, has detailed her battle with Covid-19 as she cautioned people not to ignore the symptoms.

“All I had was headache; I’ve always got lower backache and sinus. I only realised afterwards that these were symptoms. People go about their business and they don’t really feel sick in the beginning and all of sudden it’s like the devil has come out of hell to drag you out. 

“My poor husband [David Morris] is still in ICU, we used to sanitise all the time and wear masks, this thing doesn’t care about all that,” she said.

Over 26,000 Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday with more than 16,000 in Gauteng

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Saturday surged to 26,485, an increase representing a positivity rate of 27.3%, according to the National ...
News
3 hours ago

She cautioned the public against taking the new more infectious Delta variant lightly.

“I have lost my dignity because of this Covid, but I haven’t lost my humour. Don’t ignore those symptoms and think you have a common cold. Don’t hide it; it’s nothing to be ashamed of,” said Morris, who is also known as “The Giggling Gourmet”.

“I had my second chest X-ray, but it came out clean. Smokers must stop smoking now and have a strong chest. We all fear the unknown. This is kind of worse because it can go from [bad] to worse at any time. But I don’t have any fear. If I can conquer the sugar levels and high blood, I will be a happy chap again,” she said.

Morris said she was suffering from separation anxiety: “I miss my children, my husband and customers. I miss my life, it’s very isolated here. And I have a grandchild, Alexi, who I miss too,” Morris added.

“Family is so special, life is special and it can change with a blink of an eye. We are all vulnerable.”

Morris said she had lost her appetite. “You can put food in your mouth but it’s just not the same.

“I have no smell. imagine being a chef and not being able to taste. I have to rely on my memory. You should hydrate and eat lots of avocados to keep your body in sync and balanced.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma marches with Amabutho, son criticises ANC outside Nkandla compound
'We'll form a human shield around Zuma': MK veterans outside Nkandla