Freedom Under Law writes to Cyril Ramaphosa on selection of chief justice

Freedom Under Law (FUL) has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa criticising his advisory panel for the appointment of a chief justice and “requesting” him to ultimately choose a chief justice himself, “as the constitution provides”.

FUL has asked Ramaphosa to give “serious consideration” to a set of criteria for the crucial appointment.

The public nomination process announced by the president on September 16 closes on Friday.

Ramaphosa announced that a panel, chaired by former judge of the International Criminal Court Navanethem Pillay, would be shortlisting between three and five candidates.

Other members of the panel include justice minister Ronald Lamola, former justice minister Jeff Radebe, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and Howard Law Professor Ziyad Motala.

FUL, chaired by former Constitutional Court justice Johann Kriegler, sets out in the letter the “gravely disquieting circumstances” in which Ramaphosa will make his choice: “Next month the court the chief justice heads — the apex court — will be reduced to just six permanent members by a failure to make timeous appointments.

“Crucial decisions stand to be made by untenured acting members of that court. Its integrity has been publicly impugned, its leader’s conduct questioned. Its divisions and tensions have spilled into its judgments.”

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is “deeply divided”, said the letter, and has been “without sustained leadership for months”.

There is also a judge president of another division facing impeachment by parliament, it said.