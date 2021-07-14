State of emergency allowed only under threat of war, invasion, disaster, says law expert Pierre de Vos

As calls mount for the declaration of a state of emergency in SA amid violent protests, constitutional law expert Prof Pierre de Vos explains what this entails and what steps the government should take before making a proclamation.

“A state of emergency is allowed only if the life of the nation is threatened by war, invasion and disorder,” said De Vos.

The declaration, he said, must be necessary to restore peace and order.

“It [declaration] will last 21 days, unless it is approved by the National Assembly for a longer time. It can be extended for three months at a time.

“When you have declared the state of emergency, it gives the president extreme powers to issue regulations such as the state of disaster. It’s almost like government by decree,” he said.